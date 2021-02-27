BBMP removes illegal structure in Viveknagar

Bengaluru

27 February 2021 15:39 IST

MLA claims this was an attempt to tarnish his image

Unbeknownst to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a junction near the Infant Jesus Church in Viveknagar, coming under Shanthinagar Assembly constituency, was ‘renamed’ after the local MLA and a structure constructed. The structure even bore a glass chamber with the MLA, N.A. Haris’s photo.

The BBMP woke up much later and deemed this illegal. On Friday, the structure was demolished.

Advertising

Advertising

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad told reporters on Saturday that the structure had been constructed without permission from the civic body. He pointed out that the junction had also not been renamed.

He said he had directed the officials concerned to file a FIR with the jurisdictional police. He also said he would ask the police to investigate and identify those responsible for the illegal structure and ‘renaming’ of the junction. Stringent action would be initiated against these persons.

“Renaming of roads, junctions, underpasses, flyovers etc., can be done only after the BBMP council passes a resolution regarding the same, after which public opinion is sought. Only after the State government accords permission for the renaming proposal is it actually implemented on ground,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, N.A. Haris claimed that he had no role in the structure coming up. He said it could have been the handiwork of “his followers or party workers from the area, who may have acted out of love and affection for him”.

Stating that an unwanted controversy was being created, he said this was an attempt to “tarnish his image”. “Why is no one speaking about the Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Why am I being targeted for this?” he asked.