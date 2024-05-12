GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP releases number to complain about illegal banners  

People can complain about illegal flex and banners by calling on 94806 85700

Published - May 12, 2024 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a phone number for the public to register their complaints against those putting up illegal flex and banners. The number is 94806 85700.

The move comes after the Election Commission’s flying squad filed a complaint regarding illegal flexes put up near Deve Gowda petrol station circle, M.K. Puttalingaiah Road, and Banashankari II Stage. The Banashankari police booked five persons allegedly involved in putting up the illegal flexes.

They were put up to convey birthday wishes to Karthik Venkatesh Murthy, a local party leader. The accused are Karthik Venkatesh Murthy, Akash Gowda, Prajwal V., Karthik M., and Yugadhar.

The police said they would collect a fine from the accused. The display of banners is also a violation of the model code of conduct.

