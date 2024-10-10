The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed officials to estimate the excess waste generated during Dasara and Deepavali festivals, and take necessary steps to collect and dispose off this waste properly.

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner of BBMP, issued guidelines in this regard on October 10. He said traders who sell banana stems, mango leaves, flowers and other festival items should be sensitised to segregate raw and dry waste, especially in market places.

Further, he instructed that traders selling festive items in markets and other public places should ensure that single-use plastic is not used. In this regard, teams of health officers and marshals should be formed in the wards and daily inspection should be conducted. Plastic sellers and users should be fined as per rules and necessary steps should be taken to prevent recycling of plastic, he said.

Special attention should be paid to prevent accumulation of waste in black spots and causing public nuisance. Black spots in markets and other public places should be cleaned thoroughly. On the occasion of the festival, at markets and other areas, green waste, mango leaves, flowers and other waste should be disposed off by the horticulture waste treatment facilities in the wards on priority basis, or in decentralised solid waste treatment plants, the guidelines say.