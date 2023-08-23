HamberMenu
BBMP releases Bengaluru ward delimitation maps

Organisations, institutions and individuals can send objections to UDD by post within 15 days

August 23, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP head office at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru. Civic polls are expected to be held in December.

BBMP head office at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru. Civic polls are expected to be held in December. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Urban Development Department (UDD) released delimitation maps for 225 wards on August 21. The maps can be seen on the website of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

The UDD issued a draft notification on August 18 for delimitation, naming boundaries and wards. Two days later, maps were uploaded. People can view these maps to check in which ward their area falls, and the boundaries.

Organisations, institutions and individuals can send objections to UDD by post within 15 days.

Many people are questioning why an online option was not offered for submission of objections. 

