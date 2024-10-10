GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP releases 22 lakh ward-wise draft e-khatas

Published - October 10, 2024 06:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
To view and download the draft e-khata, citizens must log in using an OTP sent to their mobile phones. 

To view and download the draft e-khata, citizens must log in using an OTP sent to their mobile phones.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released around 22 lakh ward-wise draft e-khatas, which are available online at BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

In a press release on Wednesday, the civic body said, “Citizens can get their ward name and number from their BBMP property tax receipt. Once the ward is selected, the draft e-khatas of that ward will be listed and accessible.”

The release stated that as this is the first time digital property IDs have been introduced, the only available search option is by the owner’s name. “Hence, there is an option to search by name, and properties have been listed alphabetically.”

How to login

To view and download the draft e-khata, citizens must log in using an OTP sent to their mobile phones. Additional documents such as the registered deed, e-KYC based on Aadhaar, SAS property tax application number, photo of the property, A-khata proof, and encumbrance certificate must be uploaded to get the e-khata. Citizens can also raise objections against the issuance of final e-khata.

BBMP has set up help desks at Assistant Revenue Officer offices, and it plans to make e-khatas available at Bangalore One Centres soon. Queries can be addressed via helpline number 1533 or email bbmpekhata@gmail.com.

