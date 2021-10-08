Bengaluru

BBMP relaxes restrictions on Durga idols

After being criticised for issuing “illogical” guidelines, the BBMP has relaxed restrictions on the installation of Durga idols during the Dasara festival. The initial restriction of installing idols of only 4 ft height has been removed.

In a press release, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that during the Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja time, only 50 people should be allowed in one batch. There is no restriction on the number of batches. For the installation of more than one idol, permission has to be sought from the Joint Commissioner of BBMP and the police, said the release. Musical instruments such as drums will be allowed during the time of prayer.


