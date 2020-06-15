BBMP recognises SWM’s field level officials

15 June 2020 20:18 IST

The top five best performing divisions are Bommanahalli, Kengeri, Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru South and Dasarahalli

Across the city, even during the lockdown, several people have been fined for littering, throwing mixed waste and for not segregating waste at source. In a first, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department has begun recognising divisional SWM engineers, ward-level health inspectors and marshals for their enforcement efforts.

Recently, the top five divisional SWM engineers, top 10 health inspectors and marshals were recognised for penalising violators for May 2020.

This effort, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep said, would continue in the coming months. “Apart from encouraging them to perform better, it will instil a sense of competition among all the SWM field officials,” he said.

He said that the civic body had begun rating the performance of all field officials from this January. “We get the details of number of compactors and auto tippers collecting waste, apart from quantum of wet waste generated in each division (Assembly constituency), how much of that goes to the landfills and processing plants. Based on this data, we have data of segregation levels. The ranking for the divisional SWM engineers and health inspectors is based on this,” he added.

The BBMP has already distributed handheld machines to the marshals for levying on-the-spot fine. “We are getting data in the backend on the number of fines levied, number of transactions and total amount of fines collected,” Mr. Randeep said.

A similar exercise will be undertaken for June as well. “As of now, letters of appreciation have been handed out. We are also thinking of issuing a certificate from the Commissioner for best performers on a quarterly basis,” he added.