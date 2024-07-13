BBMP reclaims govt. land worth over ₹5 crore in Pattandur Agrahara village

The BBMP has reclaimed approximately 503 square metres of government land worth ₹5.35 crore in Pattandur Agrahara village, located in Mahadevapura zone’s Whitefield ward.

This land, situated along ITPL Main Road leading to Brigade Tech Park Road in KR Puram Hobli, had been used by vehicles for transit for a long time. However, one B. Ramachandra Naidu, the owner of Survey No. 134/5, had allegedly encroached upon the road, erecting iron barricades and blocking public and vehicular access for the past two months.

Moreover, Mr. Naidu had rented out part of the land to operate a private hotel, generating income from the encroached area.

In collaboration with the Mahadevapura Road Infrastructure Department, Tahsildar Bengaluru East Taluk office’s surveyors, revenue inspectors, and local Whitefield police, authorities have now cleared the encroachment, reclaiming the government land.

The land survey by taluk surveyors confirmed the illegal construction of a compound wall by Mr. Naidu on the government land in Survey No. 134/5. Following the Karnataka Land Revenue Act of 1964, a notice was issued to Mr. Naidu, and the encroachment removal order was implemented. The reclaimed area will now be developed, with wet mix macadam being applied to the road.

Executive Engineer Uday Chougule stated in a press release that a drainage system will also be constructed along the roadside in the coming days.