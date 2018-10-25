BBMP receives over 700 objections to draft advertisement policy

more-in

While citizens’ groups and civic activists have welcomed the initiative of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to rid the city of hoardings, advertising forums and stakeholders staged a protest in front of Town Hall on Thursday, the last day for filing objections to the draft 'Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws 2018'. The BBMP received over 700 objections.

Questioning the constitutional validity of the draft itself, the Outdoor Advertising Association Bengaluru (OAAB), along with other forums, alleged that the civic body had not only drafted the by-laws against provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976, but also failed to take into account the livelihood of over five lakh people, which would be affected if commercial advertisements were banned.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mallikarjuna P.G., member of OAAB, said, “The BBMP had told us that the licences of around 1,800 legal advertisers would be renewed after they revised the by-laws. But to our surprise, the BBMP came out with a completely new set of rules, without consulting the stakeholders. We are not against the BBMP imposing reasonable restrictions on advertisements, but to completely ban commercial ads is unfair.”

The protesters also raised objections to the lack of definitions of public right of way and signage. “ The draft says commercial adds will not be allowed in public right of way, but makes no mentions of bus shelters and sky-walks. Aren’t these also part of public right of way? The draft is very confusing and has not been made keeping our city in mind,” they said.

Around 500 signatures were collected on a detailed objection letter and submitted to the BBMP Commissioner's office and the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

‘Frame laws to leverage revenue generation without cluttering the city’

Civic activists and citizens sent in their suggestions to the BBMP on the draft ad by-laws. While welcoming efforts of the BBMP to rid the city of hoardings and banners, Srinivas Alavalli, member of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), a group of civic activists, in his letter to the BBMP, said that the civic body should frame a law so as to leverage the potential of revenue generations through advertisements without cluttering the city. “Experts must be engaged to do market analysis and set the pricing. Also, as a layman, it is hard to understand the draft policy. I wish such drafts contain more people-friendly language so ordinary citizens can review and provide constructive feedback. Words like 'illegal hoardings and 'flex banners', are missing in the policy even though it is common knowledge that these are the biggest issues,” he said in the letter.

Suggestions on trying out digital advertising in public spaces and the need for consultation with workers engaged in advertising were also given to the BBMP by the citizens.

The BBMP received 737 objections to the draft by-laws on Thursday, of which 596 were given in person, 69 through e-mail and 72 by post.