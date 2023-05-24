HamberMenu
BBMP readies audit report of 13 underpasses

May 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) completed the audit of 13 underpasses and flagged three U-shaped underpasses as vulnerable to flooding. There are a total of 53 underpasses in the city.

B.S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP, who is carrying out the health check-up of the underpasses, said he has recommended a slew of measures which will be implemented immediately. A few measures suggested by his team are the installation of boom barriers to restrict movement of vehicles during heavy rains and construction of drains for free flow of rainwater. For other underpasses, BBMP has suggested clear silt as a precaution to avoid possible flooding.

It may be recalled that BBMP started the audit of these structures after a 23-year-old techie died after a multipurpose utility vehicle in which she was travelling along with family drowned in flood water at K.R. Circle underpass. The rainwater, which flowed from four roads converging at K.R. Junction, flooded the underpass as the gratings were choked due to fallen dry leaves and branches that fell due to gusty winds, according to the BBMP. 

 

