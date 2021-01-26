BBMP pushing for implementation of e-office

26 January 2021 06:20 IST

Only head office has implemented this system so far

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is embracing technology for clearing files by implementing e-office. Though e-office is being used in the civic body’s head office, it is yet to be adopted by the zonal offices.

To ensure 100% implementation of e-office technology for movement of files and clearing them, a circular has now been issued making its use mandatory at all levels.

According to senior officials in the Department of Administration, over the past year, e-office is being used in the head office. “Though most of the offices of the zonal joint commissioners have implemented it, it is yet to penetrate the other departments in the zones. Just around 50% of the departments have implemented e-office,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the civic body has now decided to resume the practice of biometric attendance. The practice had been stopped some time ago. A circular making biometric attendance mandatory was issued recently.

Sources said that following the outbreak of COVID-19, biometric attendance had been suspended. “Now, the number of cases has reduced drastically, so have the number of active cases. Henceforth, salaries may be disbursed to officials only based on their biometric attendance,” sources added.