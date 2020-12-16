BBMP proposes to increase building bylaw deviation limit from 5% to 15%

Proposal requires amendment of building bylaws

In a move that will bring relief to thousands of property owners in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to increase the building bylaw deviation limit from the current five to 15%. A proposal is likely to be sent to the government soon. If the civic body gets its way, it will allow more property owners to be eligible for Occupancy Certificates (OCs).

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that building bylaws allow deviations up to 5% on the approved building plan. For buildings with less than 5% deviations, property owners can obtain Occupancy Certificate by paying the requisite fine.

An OC is not issued to buildings that have more than 5% deviation, which may include not leaving much setback or violating the Floor Area Ratio.

“We have found that the number of buildings with more than 5% deviations has increased in the city. We have now proposed to increase the deviation limit from 5% to 15%. A proposal is pending before the Administrator, who will soon be sending the same to the government for approval,” he said and added that once approved by the government, requisite amendments will be made in the building bylaws.

Mr. Prasad said that the civic body had also proposed to increase the quantum of fines to be levied for each violations. “This way, apart from garnering revenue, we will be regularising the buildings that have deviations ranging between 6% and 15%,” he added.