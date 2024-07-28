BBMP proposes to build two more double decker flyovers

Close on the heels of the completion of a double-decker flyover between Ragigudda metro station and Silk Board junction, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to construct two more such flyovers to ease traffic.

According to the details shared by the BBMP, the two new double-decker flyovers are proposed along with metro corridors of Phase 3, between J.P. Nagar 4th phase (J.D. Mara metro station ) to Hebbal and between Hosahalli (Magadi Road metro station) to Kadabagere.

While the total length of corridor 1 between J.D. Mara to Hebbal will be 29.20 km, corridor 2 will be 11.45 km. Corridor-1 will cut across two metro stations third phase (Orange Line), including Sarakki, Nandini Layout, Hosakerehalli (NICE Road), Padmanabha Nagar junction, Peenya, Mysore Road, Nagarabhavi junction and others. Corridor 2 will cut across Sumanahalli junction, Herohalli, NICE Road. Both corridors come along the third phase metro line.

The flyover of four lanes will be at level 1, and the metro will be at level 2. This will reduce the travel time between one point and another. Corridor 1 will have 25 loops and 12 junctions, and the second corridor will have 8 loops and three locations. The flyover height will be 10 metres, and the metro at 17 metres high.