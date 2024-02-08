ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP proposes ‘Light TenderSure’ model for footpath redevelopment connecting metro stations in Bengaluru

February 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The project aims to enhance last-mile connectivity for public transport by creating broader and more functional footpaths

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the poor condition of the footpath near Jayanagar Station in Bengaluru.

To fix the poor condition of footpaths near metro stations in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now proposed the redevelopment of footpaths using the ‘Light TenderSure’ model along the Green Line of Namma Metro.

The BBMP officials said that this initiative will primarily focus on major roads that connect Green Line stations (Sampige Road, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Peenya, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli, and Nagasandra), to improve last-mile connectivity and creating pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Officials said that the BBMP will allocate ₹60 crore for the improvement of footpaths on roads connecting the metro stations within the West and the South divisions of the BBMP limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The footpaths leading to metro stations are not in a good condition. Hence, we have decided to take up footpath redevelopment under the Light TenderSure model which is a simpler version of the regular TenderSure footpath,” a senior civic official said.

Officials further explained that the ‘Light TenderSure’ model involves widening footpaths and remodelling drains, but it excludes the installation of underground cables found in the regular TenderSure model, contributing to a quicker completion of the project.

The project aims to enhance last-mile connectivity for public transport by creating broader and more functional footpaths. The officials hope that this kind of road will improve pedestrian experience and will encourage people to choose walking as their preferred mode of transport.

Last year, under the BBMP Budget, ₹450 crore was earmarked for the comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads on the ‘Light TenderSure’ model.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US