BBMP prepared to handle monsoon, claims civic chief

The pre-monsoon showers that have been lashing Bengaluru over the past couple of days have shown how ill-prepared the city is to tackle the rains. With the Meteorological Department forecast stating more rains are expected, BBMP claims to have put in place various measures ahead of the monsoon months.

According to a rain preparedness action plan prepared by the BBMP’s Engineer-in-Chief, apart from the permanent control rooms in the head office and the eight zonal offices, temporary control rooms have been set up in each of the 63 divisions. These control rooms will be functional only during the monsoon months and will be equipped with the required men and machinery.

To clear the fallen trees and branches, 21 forest teams have been formed. Each of these teams will have 8 unskilled workers and a supervisor, who will be armed with a chainsaw, crowbar, saws, hammer, ropes and other essential equipment. These teams will be deputed in each of the eight permanent control rooms in shifts.

The plan states that Chief Engineer (Lakes) has been instructed to ensure that the inlets of lakes are free of obstruction, apart from coordinating with Chief Engineer (Stormwater Drains) to ensure free flow of water in the drains.

BBMP sources claimed that while desilting work had been taken up across the city, construction of a few new drains and remodelling of old drains had been stalled for want of funds. Work on as many as 23 packages worth approximately ₹500 crores had not been taken up.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that apart from setting up the temporary control rooms and constituting emergency response teams, the civic body was monitoring many places that have a history of flooding and water-logging.

The zonal joint commissioners and engineers, the Commissioner said, had been directed to take up cleaning of areas under their jurisdiction. “They have been instructed to clear any objects that can be a receptacle of water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, such as coconut husks and rubber tyres,” he said.