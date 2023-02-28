ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP pourakarmikas call off strike after govt. assurance

February 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pourakarmikas on Tuesday called off their strike in Bengaluru, following assurances by BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance, Jayaram Raipura to look into their demands and granting permanent employment status to civic workers soon.

On Monday, the BBMP Pourakramikara Sangha members were protesting at the BBMP head office in the city with the demand to make all pourakarmikas permanent as per a written promise by the Chief Minister to make all pourakramikas permanent during the four-day strike held in July last year.

“Although, there were 16,000 pourakarmikas working in BBMP, a notification was issued only in regard to 3,673 workers and injustice was done to the remaining 12,500 pourakarmikas,” Nirmala M., member of BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha alleged.

The sangha in a release on Tuesday after withdrawing the protest said that Mr. Raipura, who is also Secretary-2 to the Chief Minister, addressed the protesting pourakarmikas and said that the file in regard to making all the pourakarmikas permanent is before the Chief Minister, and assured that the same would be approved within two days and the procedure, including the issuance of notification, would be done within two weeks.

“He assured that all 16,000 pourakarmikas working under the BBMP would be made permanent together and that until then, the present recruitment process in regard to 3,673 workers would be kept in abeyance. On the basis of this assurance, the protest was withdrawn,” the release stated.

The BBMP Pourkarmikara Sangha also urged the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to ensure that all pourakarmikas are made permanent and they are ensured dignified working conditions. “In the event of the government failing to keep to its word, the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha will continue its struggle to ensure that all pourakarmikas are made permanent and provided dignified working conditions,” the release added.

