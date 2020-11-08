BBMP posts details of works online

08 November 2020 06:23 IST

Civic body hopes to bring transparency and collect feedback

Unhappy with the quality of road that was recently asphalted in your neighbourhood? Has the footpath not been repaired? You can visit the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) website and leave feedback as part of a new initiative called Citizen View.

With the aim of bringing in transparency and collecting feedback, details of all works taken up since June 2015 with BBMP funds will be available on the civic body’s portal. The initiative was launched by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said that, in the second phase, works taken up under the Nagarottana Scheme, with funds from the Centre and State governments, and those under progress will also be made available.

“Through this initiative, we will be able to account for utilisation of funds. The BBMP receives several RTI applications with regard to fund utilisation. We are putting all the information in the public domain,” he said.

To access details of works, citizens have to visit the BBMP portal (https://bbmp.gov.in/Citizenview.html). The section has three options – road history GIS view, BBMP works bill view and administrator proceedings.

Citizens can search for details based on name of work, ward, division or contractor. They can get payment details of works taken up in any ward, apart from accessing complete details of the work, including approvals, photographs and documents. Feedback, along with photographs, can be given for each work bill.