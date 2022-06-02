BBMP polls: BJP to prepare vision document for city’s development

CM and Kateel hold meeting of legislators and office-bearers to review preparations

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to prepare a vision document for Bengaluru’s development as part of its manifesto ahead of the BBMP polls.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Bengaluru city legislators including Ministers and office-bearers held under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday to review the party’s preparations for the polls.

The Chief Minister told mediapersons after the meeting that an experts’ committee would be formed to prepare the vision document. He said the meeting had decided to expedite the ongoing development works in Bengaluru city especially keeping in mind monsoon.

The legislators and party leaders had also suggested that such a meeting should be held once every fortnight to regularly review the preparations for BBMP, he said.

He said the government would strictly abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict with respect to holding BBMP polls.