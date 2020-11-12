BBMP polls: AAP to focus on healthcare, education

Accessible healthcare, good governance, and education will be the main issues that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will focus on in the polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the free Aam Aadmi Clinic at Shantinagar on Wednesday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the party would contest from all wards. “The free clinic pilot is modelled after Delhi’s mohalla clinics. It offers 70 tests and medicines for free without any government support,” he said.

The party hopes to open more such clinics across the city to provide accessible healthcare for all.

Prithvi Reddy, AAP’s Karnataka State convener, said the party would focus on health and education, while stressing on the need to replicate Delhi model in the city. “State governments often claim there is no money when asked about poor healthcare facilities and education system. Delhi government has shown otherwise by prioritising on them.”