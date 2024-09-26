Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited the residence of Niranjan, a boy who lost his life after a playground gate collapsed on him in a BBMP park. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. They offered condolences to the parents who reside in Malleswaram.

During his visit on September 25, Mr. Shivakumar handed over a compensation cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family. The compensation comprised ₹5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress party.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Mr. Shivakumar expressed his sympathy for the family. He lauded the family for donating the boy’s eyes, calling it a noble gesture that sets an example for society.

