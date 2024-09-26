ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP playground tragedy: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar hands over ₹10 lakh cheque to family of victim in Bengaluru

Published - September 26, 2024 09:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The compensation comprised ₹5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress party

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Minister of Health Dinesh Gundu Rao hand over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from BBMP and ₹5 lakh from Congress party to the family of Niranjan, who died when a gate fell on him at a playground in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited the residence of Niranjan, a boy who lost his life after a playground gate collapsed on him in a BBMP park. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. They offered condolences to the parents who reside in Malleswaram.

During his visit on September 25, Mr. Shivakumar handed over a compensation cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family. The compensation comprised ₹5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress party.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Mr. Shivakumar expressed his sympathy for the family. He lauded the family for donating the boy’s eyes, calling it a noble gesture that sets an example for society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US