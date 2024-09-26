GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP playground tragedy: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar hands over ₹10 lakh cheque to family of victim in Bengaluru

The compensation comprised ₹5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress party

Published - September 26, 2024 09:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Minister of Health Dinesh Gundu Rao hand over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from BBMP and ₹5 lakh from Congress party to the family of Niranjan, who died when a gate fell on him at a playground in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru on September 25, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Minister of Health Dinesh Gundu Rao hand over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from BBMP and ₹5 lakh from Congress party to the family of Niranjan, who died when a gate fell on him at a playground in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited the residence of Niranjan, a boy who lost his life after a playground gate collapsed on him in a BBMP park. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. They offered condolences to the parents who reside in Malleswaram.

During his visit on September 25, Mr. Shivakumar handed over a compensation cheque of ₹10 lakh to the grieving family. The compensation comprised ₹5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress party.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Mr. Shivakumar expressed his sympathy for the family. He lauded the family for donating the boy’s eyes, calling it a noble gesture that sets an example for society.

