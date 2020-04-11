BBMP plans to use autos, pushcarts to sell essentials on each road

A total lockdown at Padarayanapura and Bapujinagar wards where five people tested positive for COVID-19 has residents worried. The civic body is leaving nothing to chance. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted that vehicular movement will be banned, and citizens will not be allowed to venture out even to buy essential commodities.

A senior Health Department official, who spoke to The Hindu on the condition of anonymity, said that a micro-plan is being drawn up to ensure supply of essentials to residents. “The vendors’ associations are in talks with civic officials and have agreed to sell essential commodities in goods autorickshaws or push carts on each road and bylane in the two wards,” the official said.

Reserve police force deployed

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, addressing reporters later in the day, said the department had deployed additional Hoysalas to reach out to people for their needs. Also, to ensure a stricter lockdown and 100% compliance, reserve police from the city have been deployed for nakabandi in these wards. “Residents here may call the Police Control Room for any help. I request them to cooperate with the government; we (police, BBMP and Health Department) are working for their comfort and welfare,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP official said that as part of the containment plan, a house-to-house survey is being conducted till a dead zone, which is an open space like a playground, by the health workers. They will also be closely monitoring the health of the residents.

Justifying the containment plans, the official said: “The COVID-19 cases were earlier restricted to apartments and gated communities. After the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, a few suspected cases have been reported from thickly-populated areas. Also, these areas house citizens mostly belonging to lower middle class and lower socio-economic groups. There is a possibility of the virus spreading. Hence, the containment plans have been put in place.”