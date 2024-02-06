February 06, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to develop a mobile application to curb revenue leakage from sports and badminton clubs operating in Bengaluru under the aegis of the civic body.

This is part of a systematic change the BBMP wants to make to increase revenue by plugging leakage.

The plan to build the app is in the nascent stage, according to a senior BBMP official working with the Revenue Department.

The BBMP has taken up a survey of all its properties to create a centralised database, and to fix revenue leakage from these properties. The civic body will also be developing an app to book slots for playing in sports clubs.

“Many clubs are operating under the aegis of the civic body, but there are many complaints against those who are maintaining these clubs, that they are not paying BBMP its share of the revenue and instead pocketing the entire fee, leading to revenue loss,” said a senior BBMP official.

To break the impasse, the BBMP has decided to develop a mobile application. The app will be designed to enable sports enthusiasts to book slots to use the courts in these clubs. Through the app, the users will make payments, and this money will be directly credited to the civic body.

The revenue will help in better maintenance of these facilities, which is currently not happening owing to mischief by the contractors who are managing these sports clubs.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, said the civic body had commenced a set of reforms to step up revenue collection, and plug leakages. The app is work-in-progress, and will take some time to be thrown open for use by the public.