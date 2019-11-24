BBMP plans to decongest high-density corridors, Outer Ring Road

With the aim of decongesting high-density traffic corridors in the city and converting the entire Outer Ring Road into six lanes (three on either side), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Saturday started inspecting problem spots.

Senior officials from the civic body as well police officials conducted a joint inspection of several high-density corridors and spots, including Windsor Manor Bridge, Cauvery junction, Hebbal, MES Road, and Gorguntepalya.

The ORR is high on the priority list. “Decongestion of the ORR is very important as it connects major highways, including Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road, Ballari Road, and Bannerghatta Road,” he said.

Only the east part of the ORR has six lanes, and the BBMP wants to rectify this. “Many stretches have four lanes, while some have less than four lanes. We will have to plan a uniform six-lane stretch across the ORR. That is the only way ahead,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Land acquisition, however, is a huge stumbling block. For instance, at Murugeshpalya, near HAL, the BBMP needs land from the National Aerospace Laboratories. “We have written to them and we will bring up the issue in the coordination committee meeting as well,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner (Projects), who was a part of the inspection team, told The Hindu that coordination between various government agencies was important for management and development of high-density corridors in the city. “There is empirical evidence to show that management of traffic in high-density corridors impacts traffic within and around the city. Comprehensive development of such corridors is a must,” he said.

Safety audit of flyovers

The team also inspected Sumanahalli flyover, a small part of which collapsed a few weeks ago. In the wake of increasing criticism over the city’s infrastructure, the BBMP has now called for tenders to conduct safety audit of not jut flyovers but also underpasses. Some of the flyovers to be included for the audit are those at Sirsi Circle, Richmond Circle, Silk Board junction, and Domlur.

Many of the flyovers and underpasses to be included for the audit such as those at Bellandur, Devarabesanahalli, Agara, and HSLR are located on the high-density corridor stretch on the ORR. Mr. Anil Kumar said structural safety of flyovers, bridges, and underpasses was of paramount importance for the civic body. “Lack of regular maintenance has led to deterioration of many flyovers and underpasses. The present inventory, safety audit, and condition survey will help strengthen rational maintenance of such structures in the future,” he said.