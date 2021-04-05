BBMP plans smaller CCCs at Assembly constituency level

Bengaluru

05 April 2021 21:34 IST

Officials say with people preferring home isolation, infection is spreading to family members

With the city’s caseload crossing 3,700 a day, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is contemplating on setting up smaller COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) at the Assembly constituency level.

Nearly 80% of those who test positive for COVID-19 are opting for home isolation. However, not all have the wherewithal or necessary facilities.

The BBMP has already operationalised two CCCs, one at Haj Bhavan and another at HAL. The third facility at Koramangala Indoor Stadium will also be operationalised soon.

BBMP’s Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that the smaller CCCs could be opened in hotels and vacant homes. The zonal commissioners have been directed to identify suitable locations where these CCCs can be opened, he said. The CCCs will be opened first in areas that have reported more cases.

P. Rajendra Cholan, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health), pointed out that with many people opting for home isolation, the infection was also spreading to family members. The BBMP has also found that citizens refuse to go to CCCs in another part of the city.

“If there is a CCC in the same Assembly constituency, for instance, it may be easier for us to convince citizens to go there,” he said and added that many private medical establishments had come forward to help set up these facilities.

They said the home isolation and quarantine watch teams that already existed were being strengthened in the light of violations by those who had tested positive. “Despite our efforts, there is at least 20% deviation reported from those who have tested positive for COVID-19. These are turning out to be super spreaders,” he admitted.