BBMP planning to make penalties prohibitive for non-segregation

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is contemplating making penalties for not segregating waste at source prohibitive. This, the civic body, hopes will ensure that more citizens take to segregating waste.

Currently, waste segregation level in the city stands at around 40%. Though the BBMP has, time and again, appealed to citizens to segregate waste at source, as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, not many have actually taken to it.

The BBMP had decided to levy fines on those who fail to segregate from January 1 and directed pourakarmikas to not pick up mixed waste. As of now, the fine for not segregating waste is ₹500 for the first offence and it may be increased to ₹1,000 for subsequent offence.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep told reporters on the sidelines of ‘TrashURe Hunt’ on Wednesday that the civic body was trying to act against mismanagement of waste. “If residents complain that the collectors are aggregating the segregated waste, we will initiate stringent action against the collectors as well,” he said, and added that the penalties would apply on the residents and pourakarmikas as well. If there were large-scale violations on part of the contractors, the contract would be terminated, he said.

He pointed out that there were many communities and localities in the city that had taken to segregation of waste and even decentralised processing of the waste generated. “There are some wards where the segregation levels are at 85%, such as Sanjaynagar (ward no. 18) and Koramangala (ward no. 151). The segregation levels are high in wards with strong residents’ welfare associations who take self-ownership and work with the BBMP. There are some wards where the segregation levels are not even 10%,” he said.

Mr. Randeep said residents could complain to the civic body if any contractor or waste collector is asking them to give mixed waste or aggregating the segregated waste. “Our efforts to get everyone on board will continue. We hope to achieve maximum segregation at least by the end of this calendar year,” he added.

Citizens may call the BBMP control room on 080-22660000, send a WhatsApp message to 9480685700, or share photo and location by tweeting to @bbmpsplcomm.