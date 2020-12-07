‘BBMP passing the buck by holding us responsible’

07 December 2020 06:21 IST

Hotel association, owners of malls, marriage halls and other establishments oppose move to fine them for COVD-19 rule violation by patrons

The decision of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to hold the managements of spaces, such as malls and marriage halls, responsible for patrons failing to wear masks or follow social distancing rules has not gone down well with the proprietors. In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in ‘super-spreader’ events, the BBMP had on Saturday announced that owners could be fined from anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh if guests are found flouting the rules.

Hotels, small shops, restaurants, hotels, party halls, department stores, malls, cinema halls, multiplexes, marriage halls and community halls will also be fined.

Owners, however, are up in arms against the imposition of fines and accused the civic body of passing the buck.

Uday B. Garudachar, Chikpete MLA and head of Garuda Group that has three shopping malls, termed the move as “frivolous”. He said malls have been following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government. “Beyond this, it is difficult to enforce the rules. It is not right to penalise the mall owner, who may not even be present in the mall,” he said and added that he would raise the issue with BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

An owner of a marriage hall in Seshadripuram said, “We were struggling following the lockdown and the restrictions. The marriage season is coming to an end now and booking will start only in February.”

Vaishak S., owner of The Royal Hall near Dr. M.C. Modi Eye Hospital, said the civic body might as well impose a complete lockdown. “It is the responsibility of individual citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, etc. We are taking all precautions. How right is it for penalties to be levied against us if patrons are not wearing masks?”

Manisha Porwal, founder of Color Palette Productions, an event management company, said they could hardly police their customers. “While we insist that patrons wear masks, even going to the extent of giving away colour coordinated and customised masks, we can’t really go behind them and force them to wear them,” she said.

Meanwhile, hotel associations and restaurateurs said the rules cannot be applicable to them given that they offer dining facilities. Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president of Karnataka Regional Hotel and Restaurants’ Federation, said that people go to various eateries. “How can owners insist that their customers wear masks? This is impractical and cannot be implemented,” he said, and added that if the BBMP insists on levying penalties, the Association would be forced to protest.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad maintained that if eateries follow the SOP, fines may not be levied. “We are more concerned about public events where a large number of people gather. This could result in an explosion of positive cases,” he said.

With regard to marriage and convention halls, he said conditional permission is given to event organisers and owners. “When that is given, it becomes their responsibility to ensure that everybody in attendance wears masks, uses sanitisers and maintains social distance,” he added.