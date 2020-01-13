BBMP parks new garbage vehicle outside head office

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to implement the 'Indore model' on a pilot basis in five wards where the three different streams of waste – dry, wet and sanitary – will be collected in the same vehicle that comes fitted with separate containers. On Monday, the vehicle was stationed at the BBMP head office.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar told The Hindu that the civic body had seen two designs of vehicles. While one was brought by one of the garbage contractors, the one on display was suggested by the consultant hired by the BBMP to help it implement the ‘Indore model’ in the city.

Stating that the civic body is yet to finalise the design of the vehicles for the pilot, he said the three-wheeler was compact enough to enter narrow streets. The containers are available in two different capacities. Those of the higher capacity will need a bigger vehicle, which may not be able to negotiate narrow streets.

The pilot, officials said, will be implemented in – Jogupalya (represented by the Mayor), Jakkur (represented by Ruling Party Leader K. Muneendra Kumar), Manorayapalya (represented by Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid), Mathikere (represented by Jayaprash M.C.) and Shivajinagar (represented by Farida Ishtiyaq).

Mr. Goutham Kumar said the BBMP is trying to convince the contractors, who have bagged the new tenders, to switch to these vehicles for at-a-time collection of different streams of waste. “We had stationed the vehicle at the BBMP head office all day to create awareness among contractors about the kind of vehicle we need for successful implementation of this model,” said Mr. Kumar.

He added that it is a foolproof vehicle, with minimal chances of segregated waste getting mixed. “The lettering on the vehicles is as per BBMP's norms. Prominence has been given to Kannada. The Kannada font is 60% and English is 40%,” he added.

However, waste management experts are dismayed by the BBMP's U-turn on solid waste management. The BBMP had earlier envisaged collection of wet waste daily and dry waste twice a week by ragpickers manning Dry Waste Collection Centres, and maintained that separate collection is mandated under SWM Rules, 2016. Tenders for door-to-door collection of waste had been floated in 168 wards. Though the tender process is complete, work orders are yet to be issued.