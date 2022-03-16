BBMP owes ₹1,087 crore cess to State Govt.

It has also failed to remit ₹226 crore library cess and ₹150 crore beggary cess

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has failed to transfer ₹1,087 crore health cess collected by it to the State Government for a period of five years between 2014-15 and 2018-19, said a report by the CAG.

According to the CAG report on Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) (for the year ending March 2019 and March 2020), the BBMP owes the Government ₹1,087 crore of health cess. It also has failed to remit ₹226 crore library cess of ₹434 crore collected and ₹150 crore beggary cess of the total of ₹217 crore collected.

While the health cess has to be remitted to the State fund, library cess goes to the district central city library. The beggary cess is transferred to the Central Relief Fund. The cess is collected to enable the Government to improve related public services.

The report noted that various ULBs have only remitted part of the cess collected to the departments concerned between 2014-15 and 2018-19. Across the State, ULBs are yet to transfer ₹378 crore of health cess, ₹60 crore of library cess and ₹24 crore of beggary cess.

Property tax collection

In the BBMP limits, the property tax collection went up from 62% in 2014-15 to 77% in 2018-19, the CAG said.

The CAG reports also noted about arrears in property tax in various ULBs. The arrears in ULBs have increased between 2014-15 and 2018-19, as the property tax collection has decreased from 80% in 2014-15 to 59% in 2018-19. Arrears added up to ₹503 crore in various ULBs by the end of 2018-19.