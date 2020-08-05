BBMP orders hospitals to launch citizen service desk

05 August 2020 21:50 IST

Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad has ordered all private hospitals, which have more than 100 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients allotted to the State government, to launch a dedicated Citizen Service Desk to coordinate between patients, their families, the hospital and the State government.’

The desk will also be in charge of updating the government on bed availability in real time so that the centralised bed allocation system runs smoothly.

