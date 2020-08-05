Bengaluru

BBMP orders hospitals to launch citizen service desk

Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad has ordered all private hospitals, which have more than 100 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients allotted to the State government, to launch a dedicated Citizen Service Desk to coordinate between patients, their families, the hospital and the State government.’

The desk will also be in charge of updating the government on bed availability in real time so that the centralised bed allocation system runs smoothly.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 9:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-orders-hospitals-to-launch-citizen-service-desk/article32279089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY