BBMP on its toes as cases go up to 783 in one day

Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the city has touched triple digits. On June 28, Bengaluru reported a new high of 783 cases, a jump of 187 in one day.

On June 27, 596 positive cases were reported. With a majority of cases being reported in South zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar admitted that these areas were worst affected and that there appears to be community spread of the pandemic.

The BBMP has been analysing the numbers and revising strategies to check the spread.

Hephsiba R. Korlapati, in charge of BBMP War Room, said: “The opening up of economic activities has led to an increase in mobility and interactions. The spike in cases is a reflection of this. Over the past few months, there has been no defined pattern. We have seen multiple plateaus that are not uniform across the city. We are expecting small plateaus of dispersed growth in the coming days.”

The BBMP has also increased testing. According to Mr. Anil Kumar, testing has doubled to 4,500 a day. This increase in testing has also contributed to the rise in positivity rate.

Ms. Korlapati added: “At the end of May, the positivity rate was at an average 1.2%. Over the past week, the same has reached 2.8% to 3%.”

With strategies being evolved on a weekly basis to tackle the spread, she said standard operating procedures (SOPs) for identification and shifting of patients in ambulances had already been put in place. “We are also developing an index application for all activity points. That apart, a bed allocation mechanism that will have real-time updation is also being developed,” she said.

Hospital bed capacity

The hospital bed capacity is being increased, with the setting up and identification of Dedicated COVID Hospitals, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and COVID Care Centres. “With unlocking of economic activities, cases are bound to increase. Where we stand apart from other cities is in the formation of a special taskforce, ramping up testing and bed capacity and constantly evolving strategies based on the situation on ground,” she added.

Mr. Anil Kumar warned that unless people follow the rules, cases will increase.