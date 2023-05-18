BBMP officials recover part of the encroached Kaggadasapura lake

May 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

As officials and the security personnel tasked with guarding Kaggadasapura Lake were busy in election duty, a private company from Mumbai had encroached eight guntas of the lake area and built a compound wall and labour sheds to claim the ownership.

The security staff guarding the lake returned from the special election duty to find the encroachments, on Thursday, May 18. When officials went to check on the encroachments, representatives of the private firm allegedly prevented them from entering the area and manhandled them.

Officials informed their seniors and soon, the officials returned with additional police security cover and recovered the encroached 8 guntas of land and fenced it. Additional security personnel to patrol the area.

Nithya J., executive engineer, BBMP lakes, East Division, in her complaint, said that the lake was spread across 32.14 acres in the area main source for water rejuvenation and conserve greenery. However, the accused private firm encroached the lake bed area at the southern side of the lake close to Jalakantheshwara temple. The accused company had encroached the underdeveloped jogging track and seating arrangements, but also put a broad to claim the ownership.

Based on a complaint by Ms. Nithya, the Byappanahalli police registered an FIR charging Rail Management Consultancy Male India Pvt. Ltd. under The Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act and also under section 427 (mischief) 506 (criminal intimidation) 341 (wrongful restrain ) 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC. We have submitted a report to the Commissioner regarding the incident for further action, Ms. Nithya , said.