BBMP officials abused, threatened during inspection

Civic authorities continue to face problems trying to enforce the plastic ban in the city. Recently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) health department officials were threatened and abused allegedly by employees of a provision store at Sivananda Circle when they went to inspect their packaging material.

Police protection

V. Shive Gowda, health officer, who was part of the inspection team, had to call the police for protection. In his compliant to the High Grounds police, Dr. Shive Gowda said he and his team had gone to inspect Sivananda stores and found that banned plastic was stored in the shop’s basement. “The material was being used to package goods even though it’s illegal,” said the police.

During the inspection, the employees — identified as Suresh, Mahesh, and Kavitha — allegedly tried to stop the BBMP team, abused them and forced them out of the premises. According to the complaint, they threatened the officials with dire consequences if they entered the store.

As people began gathering around the store, the police arrived at the spot and provided protection to the BBMP team as they continued with the inspection.

FIR registered

A report has been submitted to the police against the store for using banned plastic material. The police have registered an FIR against the accused.