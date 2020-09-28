BBMP officers inspect major projects in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Monday inspected major projects in the city such as the Chord Road flyover, Okalipuram corridor, and the Shivananda Steel flyover.

After inspecting the Chord Road flyover project, they instructed the contractors to speed up the work by deploying more labourers. Mr. Prasad said the overbridge work would be reviewed once every 15 days. At the Okalipuram corridor project, they asked the engineer, Railway Department, to complete the box-pushing work at the earliest. The engineer said that it would be completed by December. While inspecting the Shivananda Steel flyover, they instructed the contractors to finish the work by April 2021 by fixing all the problems. The necessary permissions for diversion of traffic will be given, they said.