Bengaluru

BBMP officer gets jail term

The 23rd City Civil and Session court convicted an assistant revenue officer of BBMP under Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced him to four years imprisonment and fine of ₹3 lakh. Lingaiah was working in Mahalakshmipuram ward and had had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from a person for Khata transfer. He was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting an advance amount of ₹1 lakh in March 2017.

The ACB officials filed a chargesheet and submitted before the court and after three years of trial trail , the court held him guilty and convicted.


