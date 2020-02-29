BBMP mulling over increasing Indira Canteen food prices: Mayor

Mayor M. Goutham Kaumar on Saturday said that the BBMP was considering increasing the price of food supplied at Indira Canteens.

“Breakfast might be increased to ₹10. Lunch and dinner to ₹15. However, we have not held any discussion yet,” he said adding that the government’s approval was needed.

He made this announcement on the sidelines of the BBMP council meeting where pandemonium reigned when opposition members took objection to a BJP councillor’s statement on the power of the Mayor.

The drama enfolded a few minutes after the meeting began with opposition members protesting in the well of the council. The argument went on for more than an hour after councillor Umesh Shetty spoke about the power of the Mayor in appointing and forming sub-committees.

The opposition demanded an apology from the councillor and that the remarks be expunged.

Former mayor and Congress councillor Manjunath Reddy demanded a ‘White paper’ on all the investigations that the State government has ordered for alleged misappropriation of civic funds.