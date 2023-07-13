BBMP may again push for rapid road technology in Bengaluru after correcting shortcomings

July 13, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Road Infrastructure Division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is reconsidering construction of roads using rapid technology, but after adopting a few improvements. The improvements were suggested by experts associated with an institute from Nagpur after evaluation of the stretch on Old Madras Road at Indiranagar, which was laid using rapid technology. The stretch had developed cracks within a month of completion of the work.

The civic body had roped in a private agency to lay the road using precast technology in December 2022. Then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would consider adopting this method of road construction after examining its quality and cost.

While it takes lesser time against other modes of construction, the cost is 30% higher than that of white-topping a road. The BBMP had termed the project as revolutionary, and promised a life span of 40 years. But, the pilot project was considered a failure as the road developed cracks and the surface was uneven. Besides, the work missed multiple deadlines.

In February 2023, the BBMP had written to Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) seeking an evaluation of the road. The premier institute quoted a fee of ₹28 lakh for the study. The BBMP had requested the private agency to pay for the same. Citing high consultation cost, the BBMP dropped IISc. and later tied up with an institute in Nagpur whose experts recommended a few changes, especially while laying the road.

BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure and Stormwater Drains) B.S. Prahalad told The Hindu that the experts pointed to a small gap under the road, which they attributed to improper laying of cable during post-tensioning. The experts also found that slabs were not homogeneously put in place. The slabs were not properly grouted, resulting in a rattling sound during the movement of vehicles.

Mr Prahalad said reducing the gap while laying cables and installing precast slabs properly will fix the problem, and also increase the longevity. The BBMP will adopt the recommendations, he said. Now, the civic body plans to approach the government with a proposal to take up the project.

Motorists, who use the stretch, say that the road has several problems. Meera, a regular commuter, said the ride is bumpy, especially for two-wheeler riders, compared to asphalted roads.

