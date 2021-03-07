BBMP maps out plan to increase testing and improve contract tracing

07 March 2021 07:30 IST

Civic chief chairs emergency meeting in light of rise in COVID-19 cases in the city

With the detection of more clusters, one of them a government school, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, at an emergency meeting on Saturday, directed zonal officials to take proactive steps to prevent further spread of COVID-19, especially in outer areas of the city.

Officials have been directed to study COVID-19 reports of the past two months to identify localities, areas and wards where more cases had been detected and look into the measures in place to curb the spread. More citizens should be identified for testing, said Mr. Prasad.

The number of tests has dropped over the weeks with only around 38,000 conducted on Friday.

Health officials have been directed to identify people with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and ensure they get tested for COVID-19. The number of tests should increase in areas where more cases were being reported, the civic chief said.

The Commissioner also stressed on the importance of tracing primary and secondary contacts. Health officials have been directed to seek assistance from personnel of revenue, engineering and other departments. In densely populated areas, the civic officials have been instructed to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are being followed.