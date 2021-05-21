Bengaluru

BBMP makes bed availability dashboard public

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday made public a dashboard for COVID-19 bed management.

The dashboard shows real-time data on bed availability, zonal-wise booking, admissions, and discharge of patients. The dashboard also tracks changes in bed occupancy by patients — for instance, shifted from a HDU to a ICU bed — over the last seven days. Citizens can view the dashboard at https://apps.bbmpgov.in /covid19/index.html.

The initiative was reportedly spearheaded by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, as part of the reforms to the bed allocation system to prevent corruption. He hailed a dashboard as another step towards transparency.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 12:29:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-makes-bed-availability-dashboard-public/article34609970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY