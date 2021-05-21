BBMP makes bed availability dashboard public

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday made public a dashboard for COVID-19 bed management.

The dashboard shows real-time data on bed availability, zonal-wise booking, admissions, and discharge of patients. The dashboard also tracks changes in bed occupancy by patients — for instance, shifted from a HDU to a ICU bed — over the last seven days. Citizens can view the dashboard at https://apps.bbmpgov.in /covid19/index.html.

The initiative was reportedly spearheaded by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, as part of the reforms to the bed allocation system to prevent corruption. He hailed a dashboard as another step towards transparency.