BBMP looks for solution to water-logged underpasses and flyovers

After every episode of heavy downpour, several flyovers in city witness water-logging; water pumps, larger pipes, some of the measures being deployed, says the civic body

Many trees and electric poles fell due to heavy rain disrupting the electricity supply in Bengaluru on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After every episode of heavy downpour, several flyovers in city witness water-logging; water pumps, larger pipes, some of the measures being deployed, says the civic body

After the storm, comes the calm. But in the case of Bengaluru, following every episode of heavy rain are sights of water logged roads and underpasses, apart from trees and electricity poles coming crashing down. After Sunday’s downpour, even a flyover witnessed water logging.

To solve the problem of water logging and flooding of underpasses, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had initially installed water pumps to drain out water and divert it to drains in the downstream.

One underpass in the city that would often get flooded is the Kino underpass. Senior civic officials said that the chronic problem of the Kino underpass had now been solved permanently, after a pipe with a bigger diameter was laid. They admitted that the problem still persisted in the Okalipuram underpass.

“The flooding problem at the Okalipuram underpass is because of the incomplete drain network. Once the work on the railway underpass is completed, the drain network will be complete and there will be no flooding in the area,” an official said, and added that talks are on between BBMP and the railway officials with regard to completion of the underpass. A motor pump has been installed at the underpass.

Water logging has also been reported on the Sirsi flyover. Officials attributed this unusual phenomenon to blockage in the drain pipes.

Damage to electricity infrastructure

Meanwhile, the heavy rains caused power disruptions in many areas in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. A press release from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said that restoration had been taken up and power supply to many areas had been restored.

Including Ramanagara and Kolar divisions, a total 238 electricity poles fell and were damaged. Nearly 300 trees and trunks fell on poles, disrupting power supply in Bengaluru, Kolar, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Magadi and Chandapura division. Damages to electricity infrastructure due to heavy rains and gusty wind was reported in Ramanagara, Magadi, Chandapura and Kanakapura divisions.

Restoration work is underway, and 40% of damaged electricity poles were replaced out of 238 damaged electric poles.

Over 850 Bescom staff are working on a war footing to repair and reinstall the damaged poles and clear the fallen trees and branches. On Sunday night, 228 staff worked tirelessly, while on Monday, 627 staff were on the field, the release added.