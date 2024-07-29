The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) finds construction of twin tube tunnel roads more feasible than single tube tunnels along north-south and east-west high dentistry corridors in Bengaluru, according to the feasibility study report.

The study was conducted by New Delhi-based M/s Althinok Consulting Engineering Inc. at a cost of ₹5.54 crore. After the State Budget, the BBMP set aside ₹200 crore under “Brand Bengaluru: Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru” for the preparation of the preliminary project report.

According to the report accessed by The Hindu, twin-tube tunnels with three lanes each along the north-south corridor (Hebbal junction to Silk Board) will cost ₹12,690 crore. For the single tube, the estimated cost is ₹11,065 crore. While the cost is estimated for a distance of 18.5 km, the total length of the tunnel will be 24.5 km. The cost per km for twin tubes is estimated at ₹600 crore.

The BBMP will commence work along this route soon after issuing a tender. For the east-west (K.R. Puram to Mysuru Road) high-density corridor of 30 km, the estimated cost of a twin tube tunnel is ₹18,000 crores. The cost of both corridors, totalling 54.5 km, is estimated at ₹32,700 crore.

A senior BBMP official said although the single tube costs less than the twin tubes, the latter is more feasible in terms of safety and easy movement of traffic. “A single tube tunnel has been constructed in Turkey, but the length is a mere 600 meters. The length of the north-south corridor in the city is 18.5 km and for this length, a single tube is not feasible. For single tube, more ramps/intersections are required,” the official explained.

“The design for the north-south corridor shows that tube 1 will have an entry ramp towards Silk Board and tube 2 will have an exit ramp from Silk Board. Along the same corridor, tube 1 will have an entry ramp from Chalukya Circle and K.R. Circle. The second entry ramp cuts across tube 1 to reach tube 2. Tube 2 will have an exit ramp from Silk Board and an exit ramp from Hebbal. Another exit ramp to connect tube 1 will be a ramp from Hebbal towards Dairy Circle,” the official added..