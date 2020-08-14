BBMP launches website to rope in volunteers

14 August 2020 21:02 IST

Household survey, data entry and calling citizens are among the volunteering work options available

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the help of a few community organisations, launched ‘Bengaluru Local COVID-19 Awareness, Response and Emergency Sahaya’ (BL-CARES) website on Thursday.

The website will support the civic body in mobilising and training volunteers at the booth and ward committee levels. Through the website, citizens can sign up to volunteer.

Volunteers first need to fill a form regarding how they would like to volunteer, either online or on field, days and hours available for volunteering work, among other things.

Advertising

Advertising

Household survey, data entry and calling citizens are among the volunteering work options available.

The civic body has assigned sector officers across booths to help and coordinate the activities of the volunteers who register through the website. Naavu Bharatheeyaru, Citizens for Bengaluru, Hasiru Dala, Janaagraha and Sensing Local Foundation are among the organisations that will assist the BBMP in this endeavour.

Srinivas Alavilli, head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha, said that citizen participation was a key to success in local governance. With this initiative, there would be a formal mechanism for everyone to engage at the hyper-local level.

“People power will strengthen efforts in eliminating avoidable suffering due to COVID-19. Booth level volunteers can help manage this situation street by street, by working with community leaders and empowering them with information, tools and resources,” he said.

Interested people can visit https://blcares.in/#/ for more information or to register.