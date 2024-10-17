GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP launches pilot project to feed stray dogs in Bengaluru 

At eight identified zones in Bengaluru, food will be provided to stray dogs daily at specific feeding stations, equipped with bowls, water, and a signboard. The initiative will be monitored for a month before being expanded to all zones.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department organised the Festival of Dogs (Kukur Tihar), to celebrate its initiative of feeding stray dogs in select areas across eight zones in Bengaluru on October 17, 2024. 

The BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department organised the Festival of Dogs (Kukur Tihar), to celebrate its initiative of feeding stray dogs in select areas across eight zones in Bengaluru on October 17, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a pilot project on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to provide food for stray dogs in select areas across eight zones in Bengaluru. If successful, the programme will be implemented across all zones, according to Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikas Kishor.

The BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department organised the Festival of Dogs (Kukur Tihar) in designated areas in the city, celebrating the initiative. Speaking at the event held at Dr. Rajkumar Glass House in the central BBMP office, Mr. Kishore emphasised that the project is part of the One Health and Coexistence approach, aiming to ensure food availability for stray dogs.

Festival of Dogs: A test of community harmony

Collaborative effort

Under this initiative, pourakarmikas, health officials, animal husbandry officers, animal lovers, pet owners, and interested citizens will work together to collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants to feed stray dogs. The primary goal is to provide food to community dogs in areas where they lack access to regular meals, with food to be distributed once a day.

Watch | Stray dog situation in Bengaluru: what’s the solution?

Pilot implementation

In the eight identified zones, food will be provided to stray dogs daily at specific feeding stations, equipped with bowls, water, and a signboard. The initiative will be monitored for a month to assess public response, the effectiveness of feeding locations, timings, and feedback from local residents. Any shortcomings will be addressed before expanding the program across all zones, Mr. Kishor said.

Local hotels and restaurant owners within the BBMP limits have been approached and have shown a positive response to the initiative, he added, saying that they have been instructed to provide healthy, non-spicy, and oil-free food suitable for dogs to avoid triggering adverse reactions in the animals.

Bengaluru sees 13,748 dog-bite cases in last six months

2.7 lakh stray dogs

Pourakarmikas, health officials, animal husbandry officers, animal lovers, pet owners, and interested citizens will work together to collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants to feed stray dogs in Bengaluru.

Pourakarmikas, health officials, animal husbandry officers, animal lovers, pet owners, and interested citizens will work together to collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants to feed stray dogs in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The city is home to over 2.7 lakh stray dogs. Addressing the rise in incidents of dog bites and aggression is critical, and consultations with veterinarians, experts, and animal welfare volunteers have revealed that food scarcity is a significant cause of such behaviour. This initiative aims to reduce these incidents by ensuring that stray dogs receive proper nutrition, he added. 

In collaboration with local Resident Welfare Associations, the BBMP will soon launch the “Coexistence Champion Localities” campaign to further engage communities in promoting the welfare of stray animals.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.