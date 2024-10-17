BBMP launches pilot project to feed stray dogs in Bengaluru 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a pilot project on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to provide food for stray dogs in select areas across eight zones in Bengaluru. If successful, the programme will be implemented across all zones, according to Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikas Kishor.

The BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department organised the Festival of Dogs (Kukur Tihar) in designated areas in the city, celebrating the initiative. Speaking at the event held at Dr. Rajkumar Glass House in the central BBMP office, Mr. Kishore emphasised that the project is part of the One Health and Coexistence approach, aiming to ensure food availability for stray dogs.

Collaborative effort

Under this initiative, pourakarmikas, health officials, animal husbandry officers, animal lovers, pet owners, and interested citizens will work together to collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants to feed stray dogs. The primary goal is to provide food to community dogs in areas where they lack access to regular meals, with food to be distributed once a day.

Pilot implementation

In the eight identified zones, food will be provided to stray dogs daily at specific feeding stations, equipped with bowls, water, and a signboard. The initiative will be monitored for a month to assess public response, the effectiveness of feeding locations, timings, and feedback from local residents. Any shortcomings will be addressed before expanding the program across all zones, Mr. Kishor said.

Local hotels and restaurant owners within the BBMP limits have been approached and have shown a positive response to the initiative, he added, saying that they have been instructed to provide healthy, non-spicy, and oil-free food suitable for dogs to avoid triggering adverse reactions in the animals.

2.7 lakh stray dogs

The city is home to over 2.7 lakh stray dogs. Addressing the rise in incidents of dog bites and aggression is critical, and consultations with veterinarians, experts, and animal welfare volunteers have revealed that food scarcity is a significant cause of such behaviour. This initiative aims to reduce these incidents by ensuring that stray dogs receive proper nutrition, he added.

In collaboration with local Resident Welfare Associations, the BBMP will soon launch the “Coexistence Champion Localities” campaign to further engage communities in promoting the welfare of stray animals.