BBMP launches ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign, focus on roads, rain water harvesting, solid waste management in Bengaluru

November 24, 2022 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Janaagraha, in association with Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga, on Thursday November 24 kicked off the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign to crowdsource inputs and suggestions for the civic budget 2023-24.

The ‘Budget Bus’ was flagged off by Jayaram Raipur, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP. The campaign will run for 30 days where citizens can submit their inputs online by visiting www.mycitymybudget.in, or through the budget bus, which will visit all 243 wards in the coming days.

Mr. Raipur, said, “The 2023-24 campaign will focus on collecting budget inputs from citizens, with a special focus on roads and footpaths, street lights, rain water harvesting and solid waste management, which will also be micro interventions to tackle climate change.”

Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation, Janaagraha, said, “Every single rupee spent by the BBMP belongs to the people of Bengaluru. BBMPs unique participatory budget programme, MyCityMyBudget gives a voice to all citizens in the making of the city budget with the basic premise that people know what the biggest problems are and their input is critical in making a realistic budget.”