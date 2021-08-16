BBMP launches ‘Doctors at your Doorstep’ campaign

BENGALURU

16 August 2021 13:42 IST

The initiative was flagged off by Revenue Minister

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a ‘Doctors at your Doorstep’ campaign in Bengaluru on August 16, 2021. Revenue Minister R. Ashok flagged of vehicles carrying healthcare professionals and BBMP doctors at the head office of the civic body. These personnel have been assigned various destinations across the city where they will administer COVID-19 vaccine to citizens.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wants to ramp up vaccination in Karnataka. On August 9, he told reporters in Mysuru that Karnataka is currently receiving an average of 65 lakh doses every month. When he met the Union Health Minister during his visit to Delhi and sought an increase in the allocation, he was assured that Karnataka will be receiving one crore doses from August.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bommai had urged the Centre to raise the allocation to 1.5 crore doses from September, which will facilitate administration of 5 lakh doses every day.

As per data shared in the Health and Family Welfare media bulletin dated August 8, Karnataka had administered 3.29 crore doses (as of August 8 afternoon).