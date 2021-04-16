Bengaluru

BBMP launches COVID-19 helpline for citizens

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a helpline – 1912 – to receive complaints and grievances related to COVID-19. The helpline aims to help citizens with bed allocation and hospital related issues, apart from giving general information related to COVID-19.

It has been set up with assistance from Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), and will function from its call centre.

“An additional 15 lines are being added to the call centre. In all, there will be 30 lines in the helpline,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The helpline is in addition to the existing Aptamitra helpline (14410), ambulance facility (108) and the eight zonal war rooms.

Citizens may call the new helpline for COVID-19 related queries, testing centres, vaccination centres, medical advice on symptoms, and direct assistance on hospital bed blocking and admission, CCC bed blocking, availing BBMP’s ambulance service and home isolation support.

