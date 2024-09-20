BBMP launches campaign to remove hazardous trees

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a campaign on Friday, September 20, to eliminate hazardous and dead trees, as well as tree branches, across its jurisdiction.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch near Jayanagar, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath emphasised the urgent need to clear potentially dangerous trees and branches, particularly during the monsoon season when strong winds pose a significant risk.

He explained that the BBMP’s Forest Department routinely conducts tree-cutting operations. However, during the rainy season, additional teams are hired on contract to expedite the removal of hazardous trees and branches, especially in areas with heavy traffic. This work is primarily carried out at night, with the removed debris transported to designated dumping yards. The ten-day operation, conducted in collaboration with Bescom, will also focus on clearing branches that have come into contact with power lines, he added.

Survey on

A comprehensive survey is underway to identify hazardous trees and branches along major roads. Since July 2024, the BBMP has removed 477 dead or dangerous trees and 592 branches. Additionally, over 1,371 fallen trees and 3,700 branches have been removed in response to citizen complaints and following heavy rains and winds.

Mr. Giri Nath highlighted the issue of tree branches obstructing streetlights, hindering proper road illumination. These branches will be cleared to ensure better lighting and safer streets.

The BBMP’s forest cell has issued a public notice encouraging citizens to report dead or dangerous trees, as well as fallen trees caused by storms. Citizens can contact the BBMP helpline at 1533 or 080-22221188 / 08022660000 to lodge complaints.

Ecologists have stressed the importance of conducting this exercise scientifically to avoid endangering healthy trees.

Footpath inspection

Meanwhile, during a footpath encroachment inspection, Mr. Giri Nath ordered the removal of unauthorised cables and took action against businesses illegally occupying pedestrian paths. A Bharat TVS outlet was found using the footpath for parking, leading to a fine and suspension of their business licence. He also directed Bescom to clear cables blocking drains and remove debris obstructing roads.

The inspection revealed illegal construction by Medall Clumax Diagnostics, resulting in an immediate stop-work order and notice issuance. Mr. Giri Nath emphasized the need for regular supervision to prevent future encroachments, particularly around the Jayanagar Shopping Complex.