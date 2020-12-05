BBMP launches awareness campaign on COVID-19

05 December 2020 07:09 IST

Civic body urges citizens to follow rules

The number of COVID-19 positive cases may be on the decline, but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking no chances. BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Friday launched the ‘3Ws Campaign’ to create awareness among citizens. The campaign stressed on the 3Ws – Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

After the launch, Mr. Prasad said the civic body was committed to combat the pandemic with the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of cities supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies with the World Health Organisation and Vital Strategies, a global health organisation.

Mr. Gupta said that some cities, where citizens had slacked off from wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently, were now witnessing a second wave of infections. “We must strictly follow all protocols and guidelines prescribed by WHO to check the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Vaccine preparations

As directed by the Centre, Mr. Prasad said a list of people, mostly frontline health workers, has been drawn up. He added that the Centre had not yet indicated when the vaccine would be made available. “Though a list of 1.35 lakh people is ready, we are prepared to administer the vaccine to 25 lakh people in the city,” Mr. Prasad added.

The BBMP had arranged for 150 ice-lined refrigerators and asked the State government to provide 35 more to increase storage facilities.