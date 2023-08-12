BBMP lab fire case: Two employees detained for questioning

August 12, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two employees of the Bengaluru civic body were on Saturday (Aug. 12) detained for questioning in connection with the fire accident at the Quality Control Laboratory on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) premises the previous day.

R. Srinivas Gowda, DCP, central division, said that the probe was to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident. He said nine people, who were having a meeting on the first floor of the building where the lab was situated, sustained 25% to 30% burns. A case of negligence has been taken up, and investigations are on to ascertain whether the lab required permission to be run on the premises and whether SOPs, guidelines and procedure to carry out tests were followed, he added.

“There are rumours that only D group employees were conducting the tests and the other officials in charge were not present, which led to the accident. The investigations are on to ascertain who was in charge of the tests and what procedures have been followed,” he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that an asphalt test was being carried out at the time of the incident to measure the bitumen concentration and to ascertain the strength level of benzine. The improper handling of flammable benzine is suspected to have led to the fire.

The FSL and scientific officers’ teams have camped at the scene of the incident to gather evidence for analysis for further investigations, Mr. Gowda said.

Meanwhile, some of the injured officials who were being treated at the hospital were able to record their statement about the incident, while others are not in a condition to give a statement, a police officer said.

